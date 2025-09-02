The Chained Muse

The line "how shameful is it that the whole Greek army is silent, yet barbarians may speak" immediately struck me as a perfect expression of my absolute disgust with the West's response to Putin's still unchecked "speech" in Ukraine, where he continues to act exactly as if the whole world were his to do with as he wished and with total impunity. I hope to remember that line, which so perfectly voices my own feeling about the West's continuing failure to exercise fearlessly its military might to bring Putin's barbaric invasion of its neighbor to a decisive halt. Regarding Sophocles's work having outlived those of his competitors in Dio's contest, I'm delighted, since I've always felt an intellectual bond with him.

