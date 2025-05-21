I.

One morning, I found lilacs in the rain:

The sun was mute, the birds had ceased their song,

The skies were dimmed by gaunt and graying clouds—

The lilacs shivered in the dawn.

Each one seemed too sweet to outlive the morn,

Thickening the air with its dying breath;

I thought of all the beauties May has borne—

How sweetly each one welcomes Death.

II.

How dreamy was the new spring day:

The streams like pristine angels sighed,

Winds swept the woods like Aeolian harps,

Only the lilacs seemed too shy.

Was mid-May’s sun not strong enough,

Or did the soft breeze come and whisper

Tidings of some approaching season—

Did she mention the coming of winter?

III.

I’ve once again wandered into the garden

Where I used to play as a little child

When a thousand flowery faces greeted me,

All of them lovely and wild.

The dreamy lavender serenely swayed,

Sending its fragrant kisses through the air,

Until the gentle breeze chased them away,

Like children laughing, free of care.

The shining dew dripped from the rose’s calyx,

Staining its crown of verdant sepals,

’Til May arrived with her brilliant rains

And spring gleamed in a thousand petals.

But of all the flowery faces I saw there,

These stood out more than all the others:

The vernal lilacs—ready to relinquish

Their breath amid the early hours.

Their fragrance stirred something deep in my soul

As I made my way through their flowery fane—

I felt something I’d never felt before

From those Lilacs in the rain.

For the soft spring-time showers now distilled

To an understanding that left me cold:

How even the sweetest of things must die

As our youth fades and we grow old.

And so I smile on this beautiful morning,

My tears falling through the perfumed air

As floods of sweet new faces welcome me

And sprightful birds trill everywhere.

The beauties of May welcome me once more,

And they flood my soul with a precious pain—

May the briefness of their beauty haunt me

Like those Lilacs in the rain.

David Gosselin is a writer, researcher and translator in Montreal, Canada. He is the founding editor of The Chained Muse and New Lyre Magazine. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.