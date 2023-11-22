Tanto gentil e tanto onesta pare by Dante Alighieri (Reading)
Translation
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023
Tanto gentil e tanto onesta pare
la donna mia, quand’ella altrui saluta,
ch’ogne lingua devèn, tremando, muta,
e li occhi no l’ardiscon di guardare.
Ella si va, sentendosi laudare,
benignamente e d’umiltà vestuta,
e par che sia una cosa venuta
da cielo in terra a miracol mostrare.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chained Muse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.