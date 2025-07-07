Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025

That Fair Temple on the Hill

If you take the tonsure I’ll know you still

by the starred anise scent of your sachet.

Unveiled be that fair temple on the hill.

Though for some shorn tresses may passion kill,

love’s vessel is fired in smoothness of clay:

if you take the tonsure I’ll know you still.

New orders are most devout; one does thrill

to the sight of the Pure Land so near this way.

Unveiled be that fair temple on the hill.

Yet, if your habit’s nap roughens I will

persist, and through gorse and defile essay.

If you take the tonsure I’ll know you still;

But, if you your vows renounce, unfulfilled,

I’ll anoint with mine oil your dark array.

Unveiled be that fair temple on the hill?

I love as Heaven’s rays those byssus stays

which cling to ardor’s nacreous rim, but pray,

if you take the tonsure I’ll know you still.

Unveiled be that fair temple on the hill.

