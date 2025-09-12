Relief from a Sarcophagos showing Prometheus chained to a mountain peak

“An object is perfect, when everything manifold in it accords with the unity of its concept; it is beautiful, when its perfection appears as nature. The beauty increases, when the perfection becomes more complex and the nature suffers nothing thereby; for the task of freedom becomes more difficult with the increasing number of compounds and its fortunate resolution, therefore, even more astonishing.” —Friedrich Schiller, Kallias, or on the Beautiful

The Chained Muse is an online journal of poetry and the arts. Its publication schedule is free, but we aim to publish new weekly posts, ranging from original poetry and podcasts to translations, films, criticism and short stories.



Our print journal, The New Lyre, has a similar but more exhaustive focus, and it appears twice a year.



Until the third week of October we will be accepting submissions for Fall/Winter printings of both publications. The New Lyre will accept poems on a wide range of subjects, but for the Fall/Winter issue we are especially interested in material which touches on the epic tradition.



Please send submissions to our new submissions editor Bob Zisk at agnusde2017@gmail.com. Caption the email CM/NL SUBMISSION. The submission can be in the body of the email or as an odt or document file. If in Word format, an editable file will be appreciated.



Submit between five and eight poems.



Poems of all formats and genres are welcome. We avoid partisan literary quarrels. Our focus is on quality and elegance.



We will also publish short essays, generally under two thousand words. Inquire before submitting prose.

As part of our new media project, we will also be using some accepted submissions for original audio-visual productions or film adaptations.

Share

Share The Chained Muse