The first instalment of our two part “Devil at Woodstock” feature is an adaptation of poet Daniel Leach’s modern narrative verse tragedy.

Is it a poem or a prophecy? Perhaps it’s both.

We’ll let you decide.

But as the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote in his “Defence of Poetry”:

“Poets, according to the circumstances of the age and nation in which they appeared, were called, in the earlier epochs of the world, legislators, or prophets: a poet essentially comprises and unites both these characters. For he not only beholds intensely the present as it is, and discovers those laws according to which present things ought to be ordered, but he beholds the future in the present, and his thoughts are the germs of the flower and the fruit of latest time.”

We’ll be following up this feature with a brand new full-length documentary to mark the anniversary of Woodstock (Aug. 15th). A new and uncensored history of the counter-culture and its origins will be presented, including the dark heart of the hippie dream and the secret history of the 60s.

We’ll be shattering a lot of illusions.

Our current poetic feature above offers an intimation of what’s to come.

“Virtue is bold and goodness never fearful”

—Shakespeare, Measure for Measure

