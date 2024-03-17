The Chained Muse

John Martin
Mar 18, 2024

'Things fall apart. The centre cannot hold.

Mere anarchy is unleashed upon the world.

The blood-dimmed tide of innocence is drowned.

The best lack all conviction whole the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.'

How prophetic Yeats was! And yet he was full of meta-narratives himself. As many as he could find in fact, or otherwise aspire to.

I remember writing that sort of deeply discouraged and discouraging muck in my very early adolescence. I mean the sort of debunking rubbish that Hecht and Mullen go in for. To write such stuff is to give up before you've even started. A poet has to craft himself. This these idiots refuse to do. The whole point of the poem is to aid in the crafting process. Not just of oneself but of everybody and everything! By crafting the poem you are crafting yourself. By crafting yourself you are recrafting the universe, but now according to the superior insights of the Muse.

These poets have given up on idealism and abandoned themselves to cynicism and despair. They've given up before they've even started. And want to spread their pure state of funk to everybody else. They're not even one of Lawrence's ships-in-bottles. God knows what they are! I wouldn't even want to use their pointlessly self-indulgent productions as toilet paper. That would be to do them far too great an honour.

It is possible to over-intellectualise to the point that it becomes an exercise in pretentiousness. You appear clever, but in fact prove yourself to be stupid. It becomes a sort of idolatry. The idolatry of the over-analytic intellect. In my later adolescence I came much under the influence of Charles Olson. My parents were avant-garde artists and I felt I ought to write avant-garde poetry. Though far more important was the influence of Olson's sidekick Robert Duncan. Who still retained a high level of idealism and a deep reverence for tradition and some sort of religious sense. It was obvious he had rejected scientific materialism. But in the end I turned against both of them for their pretentiousness. Though I still have a soft spot for Duncan.

The best of these poems is the one by Ashberry, because, despite all the impersonal and pretentious garbage in which it's engendered, it still manages to achieve intimacy and tenderness. In fact that very contrast works in its favour.

The Tower of Babel has tumbled into endless babble. And the Barbarians and Philistines reign supreme. We need to rebuild not the Tower but the Temple.

I just felt I had to fire off this broadside immediately because I was so infuriated. A brief glance through the rest of the essay indicates to me that we are about to land on much safer ground.

I shall return.

'Circling and circling in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer.'

The rest of the essay I heartily endorse, and only regret that Adam didn't take as his exemplars Philip Larkin and Derek Walcott, who to my mind are much better and more significant poets. But at least Wilbur is better than Lowell, with whom he is often paired.

Larkin in particular, like all the poets of his age, had to cope with postwar cynicism, but makes a much better fist of it than Ashberry et al. He delineates it in a way concordant with tradition. His atheism is deeply regretful. Walcott has a brand new world to sing. And so profits from that.

