Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

The Red Cockatoo

by Po Chu-I (772-846)

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

A marvelous gift from Annam—

a red cockatoo,

bright as peach blossom,

fluent in men's language.



So they did what they always do

to the erudite and eloquent:

they created a thick-barred cage

and shut it up.

Po Chu-I (772-846) is best known today for his ballads and satirical poems. Po Chu-I believed poetry should be accessible to commoners and is noted for his simple diction and natural style. His name has been rendered various ways in English: Po Chu-I, Po Chü-i, Bo Juyi and Bai Juyi.

