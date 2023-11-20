Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

The Treasure Seeker

With an empty purse and a heavy heart

I lugged myself through the dreary days.

Poverty knows this life’s lowly ways,

But gold can bring joy, if one is smart.

Thus, to put an end to this worldly pain,

I set my mind on buried treasure.

“I’ll forfeit my soul with pleasure!”

I wrote with my own bloody stain.

So I went drawing magic circles

And setting wonderful pyres alight;

I finished the spell before midnight,

Laying propertied herbs and whorls.

I made sure that each step was right,

Then began my excavation

In a well-hidden location—

Dark and stormy was the night.

Soon a brilliant light approached,

Appearing like the sun at dawn;

Brightness swam through the darkness—

Just as the midnight hour encroached.

But then suddenly without further thought

The light became blindingly bright;

It shined from a golden chalice

That a beautiful boy had brought.

From the flowery wreathe that he wore,

His gentle eyes gazed out on me,

Bathing in the light of his golden cup

As he gently approached to the fore.

He stepped into Hecate’s circle

With a friendliness, and bade me drink;

Surely, I could not help but think,

This boy is not from the underworld.

“Drink the courage from life’s deep chalice,

And then you’ll understand my message.

There is no need for a pilgrimage

Or wizardry in this dreary place.

Never again tempt such a world of hell,

But let work-filled days, and guest filled nights!

Trying weeks, and joyous feasts!

Let these words now be your magic spell.”

Translation © David B. Gosselin