The Chained Muse

Jean-Sebastien Savard
Jun 4, 2024

Hi mr.david gosselin. Ur stack’s are really inspiring and a question arose in my mind. To post all these arts photo and else over time, do you got some site you prefer? Because when i go hunt for arts on net i stumble so often on pinterest, gettyimage, etsy amazon, replica and deception. Since you often got awesome demonstration, i bet you have some links to find more easily true photo sculpture and else. I love art, but hate to be stuck in a loop. I feel like since some art are a lot revealing of the true past… its often shadowban to the commoners, like gematria. So 2 question: first whats your tool to find art on net, secondly are you related to roger gosselin, vanessa valinda and veronique gosselin? If so we are far family, my son’s are gosselin. ✌️😁👍 have a nice day !

3 replies by David Gosselin and others
agnusde2017
Jun 4, 2024

By Michael Yost

The WindowBy Michael Yost

David Gosselin

Jun 3

No glass is pure

Or vacant of a scene.

My window shows

A robin’s red and knows

The sky, serene,

Blue, broad, and sure.

Glass is not still,

But dapples, sways our sight

Of lead limbed tree,

It’s panes not blank, nor free,

But quick with light;

Light’s note and trill.

So sacral glass

Admits the infinite

And moving blaze

Which burgeons in all days;

Becomes, in it,

The light, just as

The light becomes

The color, shaped and stained:

Bemattered spirit,

And we, in vision, near it.

Yet what is gained?

All light succumbs.

Light’s waves lapse still,

Its particles dispersed;

Or else it hides

Behind the titan sides

Of Earth, immersed

In night’s old chill.

Yet instant stands

Experience’s shape

Before the mind,

Truth’s body now divined;

Her breast and nape,

Her limbs and hands.

But memory

Keeps no perfected vision;

The blinds are drawn,

The photograph is gone

In time’s quick scission;

The faces flee.

The life of things

Is known, at least, and seen,

In fragments, pieced

Together. What has ceased

To be has been,

Yet memory rings.

I hope the seed

Of images abused,

Unworshipped, shattered,

Now pollinated, scattered,

Will bloom, re-fused,

Our rose of need;

That rose which blooms

— Despite the subtle wars

Of mind and world —

In fire that’s jeweled and pearled

From heaven’s corridors

And lighted rooms.         

************

I thought of clinging blankets of lapland rosebay. That was a long time ago.

6 more comments...

