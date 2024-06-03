No glass is pure

Or vacant of a scene.

My window shows

A robin’s red and knows

The sky, serene,

Blue, broad, and sure.

Glass is not still,

But dapples, sways our sight

Of lead limbed tree,

It’s panes not blank, nor free,

But quick with light;

Light’s note and trill.

So sacral glass

Admits the infinite

And moving blaze

Which burgeons in all days;

Becomes, in it,

The light, just as

The light becomes

The color, shaped and stained:

Bemattered spirit,

And we, in vision, near it.

Yet what is gained?

All light succumbs.

Light’s waves lapse still,

Its particles dispersed;

Or else it hides

Behind the titan sides

Of Earth, immersed

In night’s old chill.

Yet instant stands

Experience’s shape

Before the mind,

Truth’s body now divined;

Her breast and nape,

Her limbs and hands.

But memory

Keeps no perfected vision;

The blinds are drawn,

The photograph is gone

In time’s quick scission;

The faces flee.

The life of things

Is known, at least, and seen,

In fragments, pieced

Together. What has ceased

To be has been,

Yet memory rings.

I hope the seed

Of images abused,

Unworshipped, shattered,

Now pollinated, scattered,

Will bloom, re-fused,

Our rose of need;

That rose which blooms

— Despite the subtle wars

Of mind and world —

In fire that’s jeweled and pearled

From heaven’s corridors

And lighted rooms.

Michael Yost is a poet and essayist living in rural New Hampshire with his wife and children. He is earning his M.A. in Creative Writing from the University of St. Thomas in Houston Texas. His essays and poems have been published in places like The University Bookman, Dappled Things, Crisis Magazine, the St. Austin Review, The Brazen Head and Hearth and Field. Follow him on Substack here.