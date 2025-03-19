A Genre Picture

The evening’s mild: darlings

play, singing under the balconies;

in the bars, headlong on wings,

toasts and good bottles pop in volleys;

and off like many a sparrow

laughing children go.

The evening’s mild: the beat

bounces, flying from hearts that are glad;

to the sound of cymbals in the street,

tawny gypsies, all flower-clad,

in the candid, new moon’s aura

hop, dancing the tarantella.

The Stag

Do you not hear the dark roar drifting through

the sweep of the Serchio? The black-hoofed stag

separates from the herd, from the females,

and slips off to the wild. Soon he will sleep

upon a green bed, bowered in thick brush,

snuffling off from his frizzy snout a breath

with a violence—with a slight whiff of mint.

The tracks he leaves below have an odd look,

you know? like a pureblooded heart leaping.

Following that form he stamps the fat earth;

and the stamped clods of dirt, that he lifts up

with each of his hooves, he then lets drop down.

Well, this, what’s called, “the great seal,” the wary

hunter finds legible, reading therein

certain signs; and his judgement never fails,

oh, blessed one, who, a head of great blood,

pursues upon the setting of the stars,

and kills upon the rising of the sun,

and who sees the shudder of the vast corpse

being bit by dogs and the high antlers

of its brow rattle at end of quarrel!

But in vain, in vain we hear the dark roar

as we rest in-between the river-reeds.

You will not slip in the Serchio to swim

to chase his trail, O Derbe; and the brisk

river will not line the lineaments

of your legs and your merciless laughter,

the fierce writhing of your flesh in the cold.

We’re unarmed and enrapt in your beauty,

stoop low and discover how our hearts roar,

farther than even the roar of the stag,

with the primordial passion for prey.

Now he wends from the herd and to the wild.

Perhaps he’s of famed loins, from many lines.

He no longer knocks with his new antlers

the bark. Already his crown has grown hard;

and his neck has become dark and bearded,

and soon will be all swollen with many

a roar. At nightfall we will hear his long

moaning, and we will make out his bull’s voice;

the rising ululation of his lust,

we’ll mark in the silences of the moon.

A Memory

She kept her eyes fixed on the ground.

And the strange, silent minutes that passed

held, it seemed, voids severally profound.

Oh, if forever—by some surprise

thrust, we were made silent to the last!

But to her face, I slowly drew my eyes.

And still her pale lips, convulsing, I see.

The few words, which came at first,

were like drops of blood falling

from a sore just beginning to burst.

Quadretto di genere

La sera è placida: gl’innamorati

suonano cantano sotto i balconi;

dentro le bettole fieri ed alati

sprizzano i brindisi a i vini buoni;

via come passeri in compagnia

ridono corrono i bimbi via.

La sera è placida: le canzonette

balzano volano dai lieti cuori;

a ’l suon de’ cimbali ne le stradette

le brune zingare cinte di fiori

sotto la candida luna novella

saltano ballano la tarantella.

Il cervo

Non odi cupi bràmiti interrotti

di là del Serchio? Il cervo d’unghia nera

si sépara dal branco delle femmine

e si rinselva. Dormirà fra breve

nel letto verde, entro la macchia folta,

soffiando dalle crespe froge il fiato

violento che di mentastro odora.

Le vestigia ch’ei lascia hanno la forma,

sai tu?, del cor purpureo balzante.

Ei di tal forma stampa il terren grasso;

e la stampata zolla, ch’ei solleva

con ciascun piede, lascia poi cadere.|

Ben questa chiama “gran sigillo„ il cauto

cacciatore che lèggevi per entro

i segni; e mai giudizio non gli falla,

oh beato che capo di gran sangue

persegue al tramontare delle stelle,

e l’uccide in sul nascere del sole,

e vede palpitare il vasto corpo

azzannato dai cani e gli alti palchi

della fronte agitar l’estrema lite!

Ma invano invano udiamo i cupi bràmiti

noi tra le canne fluviali assisi.

Tu non ti scaglierai nel Serchio a nuoto

per seguitar la pesta, o Derbe; e il freddo

fiume non solcherà suplice solco

del tuo braccio e del tuo predace riso,

fieri guizzando i muscoli nel gelo.

Inermi siamo e sazii di bellezza,

chini a spiare il cuor nostro ove rugge,

più lontano che il bràmito del cervo,

l’antico desiderio delle prede.

Or lascia quello il branco e si rinselva.

Forse è d’insigni lombi, e assai ramoso.

Ei più non vessa col nascente corno

le scorze. Già la sua corona è dura;

e il suo collo s’infosca e mette barba,

e fra breve sarà gonfio dal molto

bramire. Udremo a notte le sue lunghe

muglia, udremo la voce sua di toro;

sorgere il grido della sua lussuria

udremo nei silenzii della Luna.

Un ricordo

Ella teneva a terra gli occhi fissi.

Nel silenzio incredibile i minuti

pareano aprire smisurati abissi.

Oh se per sempre, sotto un improvviso

colpo, fossimo noi rimasti muti!

Lenta mi sollevò quelli occhi al viso.

Ancora la convulsa bocca esangue vedo.

Le prime sue parole, rare,

cadono come gocciole di sangue

da piaga che incominci a sanguinare.

Image in Public Domain by Mario Nunes Vais

Michael Shindler is a writer living in Washington, DC. His work has been published in outlets including The American Spectator, The American Conservative, Church Life, University Bookman, North American Anglican and New English Review. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelShindler.