Lost at Sea

By Samantha James

Beneath a sky of churning, violent gray

I list aimless among the waves, distressed;

The winds, unkind, the air stuck in my chest.

As darkness falls, I lose the light of day

The sea, unending, swells and whips its spray

With every rise, my heart is put to test

And though I plead, the falling knows no rest—

My cries are swallowed by the vast display.

Yet all the stars above my head still gleam

A distant hope that whispers soft, "Endure."

Though lost, my spirit clings to that small beam—

Perhaps after, while cruel, there will be more.

For in this endless night, I dare to dream

That some all-knowing hand guides me to shore.

Samantha James is an LA based writer, educator and dungeon master. Outside of pursuing an MFA in Creative Writing at Mount Saint Mary's University, she teaches children with special needs during the day and builds fantasy worlds for her friends by night.

Sweet 16

By Kate House

At Glendale Galleria, pretzels, smoothie,

all my friends in low rise jeans bedazzled

cute boys take notice of us, her in Juicy

velour tracksuit, a challenge to be tackled

"Hey sweet thang, my hands were made for contact sports.”

I hear in my ear mom say walk away

Hers bought her crop top, unraveled jean shorts

Lipstick named "Tease" hot pink sparkle sorbet

Not sixteen yet but next week's her birthday.

I'm invited if I'm back by curfew

And her parents are home. Cute boys are too.

The more merrier! Who needs virtue?

She picks one lucky boy for a sleepover

Mom picks me up, thankful I'm a book lover.

Kate House is a singer-songwriter living in Los Angeles, CA with her husband and son. Her music can be found under the pop-folk duo The Asking wherever you stream music. She is currently pursuing an MFA in Creative Writing from Mount Saint Mary's University.

Night Trains

Kaitlyn Walker-Tillett

We pass each other like trains in the night

Each on its own track, trying not to crash.

The most we can do is flicker our lights And

do our best not to careen or thrash

Straight Into the other side. We all have

Jobs to do. No time to talk or to wait.

We’ve got to get going on our own paths.

These trains just cannot afford to be late.

Missed call times are unacceptable, so

We just miss each other instead. C’est la vie.

We can’t help the fact that we’ve gotta go.

So, we shall meet in passing, mon ami.

You stay on the left. I’ll be on the right.

And we’ll meet like passing trains in the night.

Kaitlyn Walker-Tillett is a Los Angeles storyteller pursuing an MFA in Creative Writing at Mount Saint Mary's University. After earning her BA from UCLA, she worked as an e-commerce content writer but longed for an artistic outlet. With one published song under her belt, this multi-passionate creative seeks to express herself and capture human truths through various mediums, including poetry, songwriting, fiction, and screenwriting.

