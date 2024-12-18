Three courtly ladies gathered round my heart,

Seating themselves outside,

While Love remained inside,

The one whose lordship governs all my days.

Virtuous like fine works of tragic art,

Love knew nothing could hide

The grief that he espied

Among this tortured trio of frail maids.

An aspect rife with sorrow was displayed

By each, like vagrant spirits or exiles,

Haunted by many trials—

Their charms spurned without reason or a rhyme.

And yet there was a time,

According to themselves, when they rejoiced.

But now they’re hounded by the populace;

Voiceless and merriless,

They gathered here, as if some old friend’s home,

Knowing that here was where my lord Love roamed.

With many bitter words the first one cried,

Head drooping in her hand,

Like a parched rose in sand:

Her naked arm, a column for her grief,

Held up the raging storm within her mind. The other hand concealed

A furtive trail of tears:

Unveiled, barefoot, a maid of firm belief.

Love, after peering through her tattered gown,

Witnessed the sacredness of the unsaid.

With hesitance and dread,

He asked her why she cried, showing much ruth.

“Alas, how few are fed by Truth,”

Rejoined the lady in sigh-laden tones.

“Our nature of our own accord has led us here:

The sad and fallen ones,

Your mother’s sister, I’m named Duty;

As you can see, I’m penniless and weary.”