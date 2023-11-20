Violets

By Michael R. Burch

Once, only once,

when the wind flicked your skirt

to an indiscrete height

and you laughed,

abruptly demure,

outblushing shocked violets:

suddenly,

I knew:

everything had changed.

Later, as you braided your hair

into long bluish plaits

the shadows empurpled

—the dragonflies’

last darting feints

dissolving mid-air—

we watched the sun’s long glide

into evening,

knowing and unknowing …

O, how the illusions of love

await us in the commonplace

and rare

and haunt our small remainder of hours.

Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Infinity

By Michael R. Burch

Have you tasted the bitterness of tears of despair?

Have you watched the sun sink through such pale, balmless air

that your soul sought its shell like a crab on a beach,

then scuttled inside to be safe, out of reach?

Might I lift you tonight from earth’s wreckage and damage

On these waves gently rising to pay the moon homage?

Or better, perhaps, let me say that I, too,

have dreamed of infinity . . . windswept and blue.

To Have Loved

Helen, bright accompaniment,

accouterment of war as sure as all

the polished swords of princes groomed to lie

in mausoleums all eternity ...

The price of love is not so high

as never to have loved once in the dark

beyond foreseeing. Now, as dawn gleams pale

upon small wind-fanned waves, amid white sails ...

Now all that war entails becomes as small,

as though receding. Paris in your arms

was never yours, nor were you his at all.

And should gods call

in numberless strange voices, should you hear,

still what would be the difference? Men must die

to be remembered. Fame, the shrillest cry,

leaves all the world dismembered.

Hold him, lie,

tell many pleasant tales of lips and thighs;

enthrall him with your sweetness, till the pall

and ash lie cold upon him.

Is this all? You saw fear in his eyes, and now they dim

with fear’s remembrance. Love, the fiercest cry,

becomes gasped sighs in his once-gallant hymn

of dreamed “salvation.” Still, you do not care

because you have this moment, and no man

can touch you as he can, and when he’s gone

there will be other men to look upon

your beauty, and have done.

Smile—woebegone, pale, haggard. Will the tales

paint this—your final portrait? Can the stars

find any strange alignments, Zodiacs,

to spell, or unspell, what held beauty lacks?

Isolde’s Song

After the deaths of Tristram and Isolde, a hazel and a honeysuckle grew out of their graves until the branches intertwined and could not be parted.

Through our long years of dreaming to be one

we grew toward an enigmatic light

that gently warmed our tendrils. Was it sun?

We had no eyes to tell; we loved despite

the lack of all sensation—all but one:

we felt the night’s deep chill, the air so bright

at dawn we quivered limply, overcome.

To touch was all we knew, and how to bask.

We knew to touch; we grew to touch; we felt

spring’s urgency, midsummer’s heat, fall’s lash,

wild winter’s ice and thaw and fervent melt.

We felt returning light and could not ask

its meaning, or if something was withheld

more glorious. To touch seemed life’s great task.

At last the petal of me learned: unfold.

And you were there, surrounding me. We touched.

The curious golden pollens! Ah, we touched,

and learned to cling and, finally, to hold.

The Forge

To at last be indestructible, a poem

must first glow, almost flammable, upon

a thing inert, as gray, as dull as stone,

then bend this way and that, and slowly cool

at arm’s-length, something irreducible

drawn out with caution, toughened in a pool

of water so contrary just a hiss

escapes it—water instantly a mist.

It writhes, a thing of senseless shapelessness ...

And then the driven hammer falls and falls.

The horses prick their ears in nearby stalls.

A soldier on his cot leans back and smiles.

A sound of ancient import, with the ring

of honest labor, sings of fashioning.

Originally published by The Chariton Review

In Praise of Meter

The earth is full of rhythms so precise

the octave of the crystal can produce

a trillion oscillations, yet not lose

a second’s beat. The ear needs no device

to hear the unsprung rhythms of the couch

drown out the mouth’s; the lips can be debauched

by kisses, should the heart put back its watch

and find the pulse of love, and sing, devout.

If moons and tides in interlocking dance

obey their numbers, what’s been left to chance?

Should poets be more lax—their circumstance

as humble as it is?—or readers wince

to see their ragged numbers thin, to hear

the moans of drones drown out the Chanticleer?

Michael R. Burch is the editor of The HyperTexts, on-line at www.thehypertexts.com, where he has published hundreds of poets over the past three decades. Burch is one of the world’s most-published poets, with over 9,000 publications including poems that have gone viral but not self-published poems. His poetry has been published by hundreds of literary journals, taught in high schools and colleges, translated into 19 languages, incorporated into three plays and four operas, and set to music, from swamp blues to classical, by 31 composers. A five-time Pushcart nominee, his poems have appeared in literary journals such as The Lyric, Romantics Quarterly, New Lyre, The Chained Muse, LIGHT, Lighten Up Online, Measure, Southwest Review, The Chariton Review, The Chimaera, Brief Poems, Poem Today, Asses of Parnassus, Writer’s Digest—The Year’s Best Writing and The Best of the Eclectic Muse.