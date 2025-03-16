So dark, so dark the willow forests loom;

The night’s already here and all is hushed.

Now, neither gentle mists nor soft lights rise,

The songster neither sings his ode nor flies.

A young man walks the village thoroughfare

And escorts his fiancé back to her home.

They walk right past the lilacs and the oaks,

Discussing and confessing many things.

“If you feel shame about our love amid

The eyes of other friends or your own kin,

“Then let our love be shorn to shreds,

As swiftly as we first had made our vows.

“Departing through the rain and wind, we’ll part,

As swiftly as we first had made our vows.”

His lovely fiancé then soon responds,

“There is no chance our love can be undone.

Steel is strong, iron does not bend or break,

But who can hope to bend or break our love?

“Iron and steel will succumb to the forge,

But not our love—neither to pain nor fire.”

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Original

By August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben

Dunkel, wie dunkel in Wald und in Feld!

Abend schon ist es, nun schweiget die Welt.

Nirgend noch Licht und nirgend noch Rauch,

Ja, und die Lerche sie schweiget nun auch.

Kommt aus dem Dorfe der Bursche heraus,

Gibt das Geleit der Geliebten nach Haus,

Führt sie am Weidengebüsche vorbei,

Redet so viel und so mancherlei:

Leidest du Schmach und betrübest du dich,

Leidest du Schmach von andern um mich,

Werde die Liebe getrennt so geschwind,

Schnell wie wir früher vereiniget sind.

Scheide mit Regen und scheide mit Wind,

Schnell wie wir früher vereiniget sind.“

Spricht das Mägdelein, Mägdelein spricht:

„Unsere Liebe sie trennet sich nicht!

Fest ist der Stahl und das Eisen gar sehr,

Unsere Liebe ist fester noch mehr.

Eisen und Stahl, man schmiedet sie um,

Unsere Liebe, wer wandelt sie um?

Eisen und Stahl, sie können zergehn,

Unsere Liebe muß ewig bestehn!“