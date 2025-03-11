They say the pagan Celts would walk this path
To the land’s end and then their spirits passed Westward
To rest forever with their pagan gods.
They say the Templars once would guard this road
For Peregrinos who, beset by Moors,
Would walk this ancient path to Compostela.
My father walks before me on this path
Through dusty plains, past well-storked belfry towers.
In the evening we eat the Peregrinos’ meal:
Some hardy fare of meat and bread and wine.
Then after, we play chess and Father recites Yeats.
In early morn we rise, and on to Compostela.
We walk through ruined pueblos in the hills
And in a sleepy chapel hear monks chant,
And the old man who strived to read the neums but failed -
We laugh but at least he tries to revive old ways
Despite the discord of these days and years.
We are the same, to walk this path to Compostela.
My father goes before me - wet emerald
Galicia laid out before us as
A dream. They say that we’re awoken but -
It seems - this dream that grows from ancient
Cathedral stones, like verdant moss with small
White flowers, now more real than modern lives.
The road stretches through aeons, the ancient road,
The Roman road,
The Peregrino’s road, now overgrown.
So, we tend the path, reciting Yeats and singing neums -
Dreaming into being, the World -
That others may follow seashells to Compostela.
My father walks before me, and other fathers before him.
The Templars,
The last Romans,
The chiefs of pagan Celts who stand, laughing, looking Westward at the land’s end.
The road stretches behind them to Compostela,
And ahead, drops into a wilderness of endless stars.
Cole Thornton was born in Fresno, California and studied music composition and philosophy at Lake Forest College. He completed his clinical doctorate at Fresno State and is now a physical therapist in Sacramento where he lives with his wife, fantasy author A.S. Thornton, and their two daughters. He is the son of classicist and author Bruce Thornton.
Set in Spain. Am curious if stork nests in belfries are a common sight there. I'm aware, from fotos I've seen, that storks sometimes do build their humongous nests atop such structures, where, in all the pictures I've seen, they appear quite precariously perched. Do they sometimes get blown away by wind gusts?
In stanza 4 I found myself missing a verb in its last 4 lines.
The story the poem tells can be summed up I'd say as the ever-repeating pilgrimage of successive generations from time immemorial down the same wellworn paths, all leading to the usual grand finale stated in the concluding line.
"Neums" might start some readers scratching their heads. In stanza 3 an old man fails to decipher them it would seem, as if they were hieroglyphics. In stanza 5 the two pilgrims, father and son, are singing neums as they forge ahead.
Back to stanza 4: "They say that we're awoken..." and the next three lines (where I miss a verb) don't come through to me clearly meaningwise.
I particularly liked the phrase "well-storked belfries."