Tomb of the knight Sueiro Gómez de Soutomaior

They say the pagan Celts would walk this path

To the land’s end and then their spirits passed Westward

To rest forever with their pagan gods.

They say the Templars once would guard this road

For Peregrinos who, beset by Moors,

Would walk this ancient path to Compostela.

My father walks before me on this path

Through dusty plains, past well-storked belfry towers.

In the evening we eat the Peregrinos’ meal:

Some hardy fare of meat and bread and wine.

Then after, we play chess and Father recites Yeats.

In early morn we rise, and on to Compostela.

We walk through ruined pueblos in the hills

And in a sleepy chapel hear monks chant,

And the old man who strived to read the neums but failed -

We laugh but at least he tries to revive old ways

Despite the discord of these days and years.

We are the same, to walk this path to Compostela.

My father goes before me - wet emerald

Galicia laid out before us as

A dream. They say that we’re awoken but -

It seems - this dream that grows from ancient

Cathedral stones, like verdant moss with small

White flowers, now more real than modern lives.

The road stretches through aeons, the ancient road,

The Roman road,

The Peregrino’s road, now overgrown.

So, we tend the path, reciting Yeats and singing neums -

Dreaming into being, the World -

That others may follow seashells to Compostela.

My father walks before me, and other fathers before him.

The Templars,

The last Romans,

The chiefs of pagan Celts who stand, laughing, looking Westward at the land’s end.

The road stretches behind them to Compostela,

And ahead, drops into a wilderness of endless stars.

Cole Thornton was born in Fresno, California and studied music composition and philosophy at Lake Forest College. He completed his clinical doctorate at Fresno State and is now a physical therapist in Sacramento where he lives with his wife, fantasy author A.S. Thornton, and their two daughters. He is the son of classicist and author Bruce Thornton.