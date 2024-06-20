The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Martin's avatar
John Martin
Jul 21, 2024

I'm glad the moral and humane aspects of poetry are emphasised here. In particular the former are so often forgotten that some people seem to think they are totally alien and that poetry should be correspondingly antinomian, and hence the hand-maiden and celebrant of every mad impulse. They seem to forget that it is after all a discipline. And that, as well as Burns and Byron, we also have Pope and Milton. As well as Dylan Thomas we also have T.S.Eliot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture