Waves, Mushrooms, Magnolia & End of Day
By Adam Sedia
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Waves
Turquoise waves on shell-white sand
Rise, fall – crashing, crashing, crashing –
Dying gladly as they land,
Surging, breaking, foaming, splashing.
Lines advancing, rank on rank –
Never ceasing or deceasing –
On the anchored rock’s long flank,
Neither tiring nor decreasing.
Soft, serene their rhythm sounds –
Slowly lulling, lulling, lulling –
Steady, steady, till it drowns
All but one thought in its pulling:
Awe at eons glimpsed as one,
Wave on wave on wave forever.
Can the world they overrun
Curb them? Never, never, never!
Magnolia
The south wind’s newfound breath,
The spring sun’s waxing ray,
Draw from your outward death
An opulent array.
