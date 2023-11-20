Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022



Waves

Turquoise waves on shell-white sand

Rise, fall – crashing, crashing, crashing –

Dying gladly as they land,

Surging, breaking, foaming, splashing.

Lines advancing, rank on rank –

Never ceasing or deceasing –

On the anchored rock’s long flank,

Neither tiring nor decreasing.

Soft, serene their rhythm sounds –

Slowly lulling, lulling, lulling –

Steady, steady, till it drowns

All but one thought in its pulling:

Awe at eons glimpsed as one,

Wave on wave on wave forever.

Can the world they overrun

Curb them? Never, never, never!

Magnolia

The south wind’s newfound breath,

The spring sun’s waxing ray,

Draw from your outward death

An opulent array.