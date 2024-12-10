The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

John Martin
Dec 11, 2024

All these offending poets could have done with a long course of writing strictly-rhymed sonnets. There's nothing like a sonnet for curing any would-be poet of their worst faults.

Tom Merrill
Dec 10, 2024

Two booboos to point out, one near the top of the essay, where a "had" needs to be attached to a "begun," the other in para. 1 of section II, which in its present form doesn't say what it means.

Whitman was a bit fat and jolly for my taste, not to mention longwinded, and some of his lines cut sharply against my philosophic grain, and completely oppose my ethical rulings. He was indeed a bit self-absorbed. I mention him in a ditty of mine, along with Jeffers, as not respresentative of my own outlook. When Jeffers calls Buddha's dream of annihilation of the universe "insane," I appreciate Buddha much better than I do Jeffers. I forget offhand which fundamental Whitman viewpoint was equally unpalatable to me, but I had to toss them both aside in favor of a more redemptive perspective. Neither of them spoke to me, they both were restricted to the practical, as opposed to the ideal, domain.

As to solipsism being the hallmark of modern poetry--what should I say? Too much "it's all about me"? I personally prefer hearing, in no uncertain terms, what the whole shebang's all about, so long, that is, as delivered from a purely individual reading of the world. I'll take Schopenhauer or Al Ma'arri over Wordsworth any day. And over Whitman. The former passed judgment on the world; the latter were worldly. The former saw something deadly at the root; the latter were enrapt with life's efflorescences.

Longfellow conveyed his feelings beautifully, as in "The day is done and the darkness/Falls from the wings of night/As a feather is wafted downward/From an eagle in its flight....." and had more affective depth than either Whitman or Wordsworth. No idea if he saw the world as the treacherous thing it is, but possibly not.

I prefer poetry that takes a final stand on existence and takes its case to court, however futilely. Voltaire, whom I nonetheless like, didn't do this, but instead restricted his focus to ends more within reach, such as defeating religious tyranny and manumitting its victims. He refrained from advocating the impossible and set his sights strictly on what he believed could be accomplished.

Original thinkers are the rarest of the rare. The vast preponderance of the race lacks the means of evaluating the world, or life, as a whole. That won't change except by a miracle. They're locked into narrow perspectives.

