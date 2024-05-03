The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Tom Merrill
May 6, 2024

I like "Wisconsin's" simplicity of language and also its evocativeness. It is made easy to visualize the scene and way of life depicted, and the poem's plain speech never snags the reader, nor bewilders, nor gives any cause for scratching one's head in puzzlement over what's being said.

The language in "A Word to the Wise" is also simple and clear. But this one gave me some pause. I had to question the seeming assumption that a "baby" in "diapers" could understand the danger of getting lost in a cornfield--could know that "corn leaves close above you" and could leave you unable to find your way back. I thought the "word" might more aptly have been addressed to parents than to babies. "Keep them in sight and in the yard." I'm not sure even "children" a few years older (6,7,8 say) ever worry much if at all about getting lost in the woods.

Nonetheless, since I doubt many have considered a cornfield as a potential deathtrap, I think showing how it can be is worth reporting.

agnusde2017
May 3, 2024

My paternal grandparents and kids lived in NYC during the depression grandma died of diabetes when she was 32. My grandfather, a sheet metal worker, had five kids to support without a wife, so he enrolled them in a convent school run by Dominican nus who used to beat the four older brothers with chair rungs whenever the youngest wet the bed.

My maternal grandparents lived in Fayette Co., PA. during the depression. Grandma used to pray for an easy death, and died in her kitchen at age 62. Grandfather had nine mouths to feed, so he tried a variety of schemes. He ran a still, poached deer and birds with his oldest sons, and occasionally raised small amounts of livestock. My Pennsylvania relatives were poor, but because of the generosity of the land and a thriving barter economy in a largely eastern European coal community, some of the edge was taken off the crash.

