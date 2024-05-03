Wisconsin

Along a gravel road, there lay a farm,

A range of ground owned by my relatives.

Their kitchen overlooked the bottom field

Where hay grew silver-green around the barn

And horses stood in stalls by cows whose milk

Was sold. A diesel tractor pulled the plough

That tilled three hundred acres. Mud-caked plough

Blades turned a quarter acre for a farm

Wife’s garden. Aunt Jan’s best cow, Bossie’s, milk

Was clover sweet. Most of my relatives

Gave up their cows when feed to fill the barn

Cost more than they were worth. That’s when a field

Of beans brought pennies per bushel. A field,

With root rot slashed the acreage under plough.

Worse, worthless crops were molding in the barn.

It’s easy to lose money on a farm.

Some seasons, only loans from relatives

Could cover gaps not filled by selling milk.

In winter, driven snow as white as milk

Lay three feet deep where summer’s soybean field

Became a sled run. Merry relatives

Forestalled their fears for next year’s yield. The plough

Would last another season but the farm

Would need to profit to repair the barn

Roof leaks before spring snowmelt soaked the barn

Owls’ rafter nests. Brown rats befouled the milk

Without the birds to dine on them. To farm

A family place meant ragged nails and field

Dirt in your eyes. At twelve, they learned to plough

And rode horses to visit relatives.

I wasn’t close to my farm relatives,

In my time, they used steel to build a barn

Where at the back they kept an antique plough.

They hated town where supermarket milk

And eggs were old. They craved an open field

Where skies, cathedral-high, above the farm

Are splashed across with clouds like drops of milk

And ripe-gold hay ripples across the field

As red-leafed maples ornament the farm.

A Word to the Wise

If you stray between the corn rows, you’ll get

Lost. A baby near here died that way; her

Name was Gretel. Diaper dragging, she stepped

Past the sleeping dogs and through the broken

Fence, her mother watching soaps and sipping

Tea. She noticed when the sun went down, when

Gretel was asleep a mile from home. She

Lay between the rows and no one knew which

Way she’d gone. They found her two days later,

Pale and dead. Who lets a baby wander off like

That? The worst of us would never be so

Careless. Children that we love know corn leaves

Close above you, ten feet tall on all sides.

Be wise. Stay in sight and don’t leave the yard.

Jennifer Frost is a Midwesterner living in Southern California with her husband and son. She was educated in English Literature at University of Iowa and is presently enrolled as an MFA Creative Writing student at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles. Find her recent pieces in The Rush, The Evening Street Review, and Rock Salt Journal.