Candle Night (Reading)
By Rowland Hughes
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2023
Candle Night
Dangerous to touch,
yet tempting me to step into a world
of memories.
And in a darkened room,
when my eyes accustom to its halo of light,
It takes me places I know,
and places I don’t. The spinning wheel
of my imagination gives me a landscape
of imagined trees,
a mystery of roses and the shadows
of a vulnerable child.
Though there is more than one child,
as there is more than one childhood.
Age has given me a choice to push aside
the dark interiors of my mind.
There are moments trapped in the flame
that exist to taunt me, black horizons
painted on a nursery wall.
Yes, the candlelight has its own soul,
not related to mine.
And there are no destinations left in its flame,
only a confusion of light and dark.
But roses still grow secretly below the trees,
buried underground, in a place only I can see.
Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.
Read more of Rowland’s work below.
Become a Founding Member and access our entire PDF archive, consisting of over 700 pages, 16+ hours of reading material, and five issues.