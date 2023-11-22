Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2023

Candle Night

Dangerous to touch,

yet tempting me to step into a world

of memories.

And in a darkened room,

when my eyes accustom to its halo of light,

It takes me places I know,

and places I don’t. The spinning wheel

of my imagination gives me a landscape

of imagined trees,

a mystery of roses and the shadows

of a vulnerable child.

Though there is more than one child,

as there is more than one childhood.

Age has given me a choice to push aside

the dark interiors of my mind.

There are moments trapped in the flame

that exist to taunt me, black horizons

painted on a nursery wall.

Yes, the candlelight has its own soul,

not related to mine.

And there are no destinations left in its flame,

only a confusion of light and dark.

But roses still grow secretly below the trees,

buried underground, in a place only I can see.

Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.

Read more of Rowland’s work below.