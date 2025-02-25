Into the Winter Clad

Into the winter clad the great

And lovely pinetrees go;

When all that made them sing has flown,

Some meet the season so.

No numb display for ones they held

When arms were filled with feather;

But maples strip themselves and wait

The balm of bitter weather.

Bagatelle I

"Man hands on misery to man. It deepens like a coastal shelf." ― P.L.

If brute nature's too strong for arresting

in its drive to keep planting new seed

the result so cries out for protesting

no lost cause seems more worthy to plead.

It concerns those at risk of induction

into ills we all suffer and mourn

and the facing of grief and destruction

for no reason but having been born.

It commends sparing others diseases

and anger and fear and despair

and such mercies as flow from sweet Jesus

and the hopelessness driving all prayer.

Unwithered

Unwithered by all casting out

My demon drives me yet

Down the dark path that always ends

In sorrow and regret,



And leaves me to repent again

My neverending part

In injuring a perfect love,

And breaking my own heart.

Tom Merrill is a poet, painter and photographer who prefers to let his words, paintings and photographs speak for themselves. His latest book, Time in Eternity, can be purchased from Ancient Cypress Press by clicking the hyperlinked book title. In the past he published as T. Merrill.