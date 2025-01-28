Once I was a pirate king

Who sailed the ocean round

Without a home or place to be;

I lived my life unbound.

I cowed the swells on seven seas

With crews of brawny men;

I learned no mate who friends the wind

Will yearn for port again.

We drank our rum to Davy Jones

And opened out the mast,

Then charged a storm or raided ships

For wealth and bonny lass.

At night we roared a chorus out

Around the cross and bones

And sang our yarns to fish and stars.

For once, we weren't alone.

Remember when our ship was wrecked

On shores of golden sand,

The peace of watching silver waves,

Our work with rope and hands.

These days I'm distant from the wind;

We haven't talked in years.

My days are filled with stock reports

And suits I've stained with tears.

I often watch where sky and sea

Collide and think of then.

I vow someday I'll leave this desk

And ride the blue again.

Jake Murel is a private individual and so generally shies from bios. Jake has published scholarship on early modern poetry, as well as original poems in The Lyric, Society for Classical Poets, The New Verse News, and other venues.

