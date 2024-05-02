The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Funderburk's avatar
Robert Funderburk
May 2, 2024

This is the only article I can remember that made sense of the senseless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Bartelby's avatar
Bartelby
May 2, 2024

I cannot resist a cautionary note. It is good to remember that all strong art and all strong literature has always been "difficult," and rarely ever "popular" in its own time, unless it has managed to appeal to the more accessible responses inspired by devotion (as with religious themes), sentiment, or social commentary. Indeed, important works of art, in my view, may cloak complexity in what appears to be limpid simplicity. The example of AE Housman in this article is brilliantly chosen. He was past master of a complex simplicity. I think most enthusiasts of A Shropshire Lad would be appalled at the obsessions with death and homoeroticism that close readings unpack. But this is all part and parcel of his exquisite craft as well as the emotional center from which his inspiration sprang. He is as "difficult," in his way, as Hopkins and Dickinson, as Crane and Valery, as cryptic, as indirect. And even perhaps as the Late Quartets of Beethoven, which were considered "indecipherable, uncorrected horrors" to the likes of a Louis Spohr.

So, much as I sympathize with the contempt for fatuous critical discourse and "theory" in this article (99% of which has been utterly useless to an understanding of poetry and art in every age), I am wary of the appeal to populism. Art has always in some fashion been addressed to an elite. Not an elite of understanding always, a cultural or academic elite, but an elite of appreciation, the precious few among us who are open to the new, open to surprise, willing to "suspend disbelief" in the presence of new ways of seeing, hearing and understanding the world that art and science bring us in equal measure, although by radically different means. And the irony is that most contemporary expression these days (including and especially the pap that's encouraged in the writing schools), prides itself on its accessibility, its lack of pretension.

So let's not too hastily enlist the vox populi as arbiter. The opprobrium to which new art has always been subjected (consider the insults originally intended by such labels as "gothic," "rococo," "romantic," "impressionist") always seem to appeal to the "common man." This common man has never given a flip for art. He/she just doesn't have the time or patience. Otherwise, our commentaries may begin to sound like derisive catalogs for the Berlin Exhibition of Degenerate Art held in Berlin in 1937. Strong art will always be in some measure degenerate, defy its origins, strike out into unexplored directions. So much of today's arts (verbal, pictorial, plastic, musical), as I suspect in every age, seem mediocre because they're boring, derivative, predictable. Not because they defy tradition, but because they are ignorant of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by David Gosselin and others
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture