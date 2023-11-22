Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Cio che m’incontra ne la mente

These thoughts lie shattered in my memory:

When through the past I see your lovely face.

When you are near me, thus, Love fills all Space,

And often whispers, “Is death better? Fly!”

My face reflects my heart's contentious tide,

Which, ebbing, seeks some shallow resting place;

Till, in the blushing shame of such disgrace,

The very earth seems to be shrieking, “Die!”

’Twould be a grievous sin, if one should not

Relay some comfort to my harried mind,

If only with some simple pitying thought

For this great anguish which fierce scorn has wrought

Through faltering sights of eyes grown nearly blind,

Which search for death now, like a blessed thing.

Loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

