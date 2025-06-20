Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025

After Christina Rossetti’s "Three Stages"

1.

I fastened all my wishes on a star,

Although the physics that it satisfied

Presumed the light of stars already died

Still shimmered from afar.



And yet I wished and desperately hoped,

As even emptied light seemed bright enough

And wishes made of stronger, surer stuff

Were quite beyond my scope.



For I’d a blindness black and cold embraced

That only wasted wishing seemed to warm

And saved my sight from gazing at the swarm

Of things I wouldn’t face.

2.

And yet the real is adamant, the truth

Insistent on its cold and coldest facts,

While age’s creeping dignity retracts

The reveries of youth.



Embarrassment alone I thought could raze

The edifice of folly I had built,

But called in also bulldozers of guilt

To clear it all away.



There from its remnant stones a lonely place

I formed where I my numbered heartbeats plumbed

And first discerned a song that faintly hummed

With which I might keep pace.

3.

Yet life renewed need not be life enjoyed

And while I set my shoulder to the stone,

The barest of life’s energies alone

I had at first employed.

But life, like truth, will out and as the spring

By green and tender sweetness quick revives

The wintered world, so too to human lives

Its freshing spirit brings.

Yet faced with freshness something in me shies:

I don’t quite trust the path is really clear,

And careful though I’ll grow I’ve still the fear

Of never growing wise.