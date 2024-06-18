Notes: In this poem, Wang Wei talks about his life retired from worldly affairs, living in the mountains, and the peace he finds. The Southern Mountain is another name for the Zhongnan Mountain, which literally means Final Southern Mountain. The fifth and sixth verses are frequently quoted in China.
Published in New Lyre - Winter 2021 Ezra Pound (1885-1972) remains a controversial figure, an easy target to dismiss. An American expatriate settled in Italy, he became an enthusiastic supporter of Mussolini, going so far as to broadcast radio commentaries in support of the fascist regime. (“Ezra Pound.”) Often, this is dismissed as a quirk, but the controversy surrounding him is easy to understand upon reading the transcripts of his broadcasts. Pound broadcasted statements like these in English while the United States was at war with Germany and Italy:
Frank Watson is an excellent translator and it's good to see his work being published by The Chained Muse.
I find this poem to be very simple, serene, and relaxed. It sounds like a good description of what I'm trying to achieve in my own life right now. I must go and seek a mountain somewhere. But having the time to do so is indeed a great blessing!