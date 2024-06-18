Published in New Lyre - Winter 2021 Ezra Pound (1885-1972) remains a controversial figure, an easy target to dismiss. An American expatriate settled in Italy, he became an enthusiastic supporter of Mussolini, going so far as to broadcast radio commentaries in support of the fascist regime. (“Ezra Pound.”) Often, this is dismissed as a quirk, but the controversy surrounding him is easy to understand upon reading the transcripts of his broadcasts. Pound broadcasted statements like these in English while the United States was at war with Germany and Italy: