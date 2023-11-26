Timelessness Today

We believe that any true work of art deserving the title of classical or timeless is never a mere question of epoch or time, but a question of our fundamental nature. In the words of the great German poet Friedrich Schiller:

The dignity of Man into your hands is given,

Its keeper be!

It sinks with you! With you it will be risen!

—"The Artists" by Friedrich Schiller

The realm of the arts has always been a strategic battleground of ideas—a truth known to both the enemies and defenders of humanity. According to Schiller, beautiful art affords us the opportunity to address some of the most pressing questions concerning human nature and the universe generally. It does this not by prescribing or imposing a worldview, but by elevating the imagination and cultivating the creative faculties of citizens everywhere.



Today, the question is often lost not only in the area of poetic composition, but in most fields of artistic expression. Now, more than ever, the revival of timeless beauty is not just a question of art or entertainment, but coincides with the goal of rediscovering our own true nature.

The Chained Muse strives to contribute something towards that goal by reviving the crucial issues of poetic composition, promoting and publishing new original works of timeless beauty, and promoting deep dialogue and discussion through podcasts, essays, and stories.

In the words of John F. Kennedy:

When power leads men towards arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations. When power narrows the areas of man’s concern, poetry reminds him of the richness and diversity of his existence. When power corrupts, poetry cleanses. For art establishes the basic human truth which must serve as the touchstone of our judgment.

​We invite all interested parties to submit their original contributions or to reach out for further information.

