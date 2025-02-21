The Chained Muse

Dialogue between Pneon and Spiro
By Adam Sedia
  
David Gosselin
3
Der Leiermann by Franz Schubert
Translation
  
David Gosselin
1
Warp and Weft
By Sarah Elizabeth Ashbach
  
David Gosselin
12
The Beatings Will Continue
By Rachel Landrum Crumble
  
David Gosselin
10
New Lyre Podcast #38: Micro-dosing Stardust with Poet Rachel Landrum Crumble
Approaching life with a poet's eye
  
David Gosselin
1:21:54
Lady Gaga's Gnostic Revival: Gnosticism, Neoplatonism and the Perversion of Pop Culture
By David Gosselin
Published on Age of Muses  
On an Old Man of Verona Who Never Left His Farm
Translation
  
David Gosselin
6
The Proverbs of Confucius by Friedrich Schiller
Translation
  
David Gosselin
5
New Lyre Podcast #37: Reconstructing Greek Tragedies
Exploring the lost world of Ancient Greek tragedy and epic and its renewal today
  
David Gosselin
1:23:56
Eliot's Masks
By Adam Sedia
  
David Gosselin
5

January 2025

