Dialogue between Pneon and Spiro
By Adam Sedia
Feb 21
David Gosselin
Der Leiermann by Franz Schubert
Translation
Feb 17
David Gosselin
Warp and Weft
By Sarah Elizabeth Ashbach
Feb 14
David Gosselin
The Beatings Will Continue
By Rachel Landrum Crumble
Feb 11
David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #38: Micro-dosing Stardust with Poet Rachel Landrum Crumble
Approaching life with a poet's eye
Feb 11
David Gosselin
1:21:54
Lady Gaga's Gnostic Revival: Gnosticism, Neoplatonism and the Perversion of Pop Culture
By David Gosselin
Published on Age of Muses
Feb 9
On an Old Man of Verona Who Never Left His Farm
Translation
Feb 6
David Gosselin
The Proverbs of Confucius by Friedrich Schiller
Translation
Feb 3
David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #37: Reconstructing Greek Tragedies
Exploring the lost world of Ancient Greek tragedy and epic and its renewal today
Feb 3
David Gosselin
1:23:56
Eliot's Masks
By Adam Sedia
Feb 1
David Gosselin
January 2025
Maybe Someday
By Jake Murel
Jan 28
David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #36: Not 1001 Nights with Professor Kevin Blankinship
A unique journey into the orient with Classical Arabic professor Kevin Blankinship
Jan 28
David Gosselin
