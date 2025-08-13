I

“Oh dark dark dark. They all go into the dark.”

And so, above the cobblestones, on feet

So white and graceful as to seem in flight,

Our sandalled guide escorts us through the wall.

We pass a herm, then pass to road from street

And enter on the Appian Way. The light

Is brazen and the heat eternal. All

Is shocked into a muted brilliance,

Which gilds all equally, and hides its wealth

In deeper richness; as New England fall;

The yellow green and umber feeds the sense

So richly as to cover all with health

And glory; as the dead and golden bough

Aeneas broke, as token for his crossing

To damned Hades. Classic. Living. Dead.

Formal as music through which breathing now

Makes momentary passage; such the glossing

Given of sun. High heat has signeted

His order which the night shall disavow.

II

“Oh living pine, be still!”

After the miles of fields and umber bricks,

We pause at San Sebastiano, drawn

By dead Bernini’s living stone.

Salvator Mundi, limpid and yet thick

With energy, as of the cresting dawn.

Its shape cries out, as if in baritone

Of Jovian magnanimity; the hand

Raised both to set aside and benedict

Whatever waits to bear His likeness. Blown

By the western winds of spirit’s fatherland,

God’s mane falls royally. Words can’t depict

The light as it is bodied into marble,

As in the arrested movement of the ice

Of winter’s curling rivers, thick with curd

Of silence; waters that no longer warble.

Often such silence will alone suffice.

A sparrow flies from vault to apse, absurd;

Then flutters out to perch above a corbel.

III

“Each in his narrow cell forever laid.”

We reach, at last, Callixtus’ catacombs,

Descending through this portal in the earth,

The priest recites his facts and dates, the glare

Of wired lamps revealing shelves; the homes

Proper to flesh. The metaphor of birth,

A second birth becomes most pregnant there

So near the wombs of the embryonic dead,

Although the tombs are empty. Latin, Greek,

Is carved in marble fragments, marking where

Peter’s successor slept, where newly wed

To Christ, some child was placed. We speak

In whispers if at all. The inlaid floor

Depicts a chi-rho; here the eucharist

Was celebrated; unseen flesh of God

Fragmented in this cave of damp and poor

Collected bones. The passages insist,

In lengths and depths that leave us over-awed

On that for which there is no human cure.

IV

“The darkness and light to thee are both alike”

Necropolis of memory; behold

Beyond your walls, your brickwork nautilus

The earth rolls silent in its gravity;

Beyond the circle of your lamp, the cold,

Intentless dark. You are a liminus,

A knife’s edge, or a prow within a sea,

Whose waves are nothing. Time itself is lost

In passing, not when it is past, and death

Is master of it all, has mastery

Of life itself in change and suffering. Crossed

With passage of your ghosts, the very breath

Of life seems denser in your atmosphere

Which rests unmoving on the stucco’s paint.

The featureless, reclining figures showing

“Here lies a slave; a soldier.” Can thought cohere

Or its philosophy in death’s attaint?

Has nature wrought in vain? From that bestowing

We have some knowledge, mid desire and fear.

V

“Two gates the silent house of Sleep adorn;

Of polish’d ivory this, that of transparent horn.”

“A change only, and not the journey’s end;”

Recites the priest within the final tomb.

“Such their belief, and such their living hope.”

He blesses us, and as we each ascend

Into the daylight’s warmth from colder gloom,

I wonder as the next group starts to grope

The metal railing of that narrow stair

And to begin their own assured descent

Into the voided earth; what is the scope

Of our existence? Shall the soul outstare

The sublime annihilations Time has bent

Towards his children? If such hope be true,

In it alone is justice ultimate,

Or mercy possible. It is no proof;

But a commitment, not just to the New

Jerusalem but to the old. Man’s fate

Is that he needs a heaven to raise his roof;

Gods make us men; make us immortal, too.

Michael Yost is a poet and essayist living in rural New Hampshire with his wife and children, as well as an alumnus and the Director of Admissions at Thomas More College of Liberal Arts. He earned his M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of St. Thomas in Houston Texas. His essays and poems have been published in places like The University Bookman, Dappled Things, Crisis Magazine, the St. Austin Review, The Brazen Head and Hearth and Field. Follow him on his Substack, The Weight of Form.

