The Chained Muse

Tom Merrill
12h

If life here is a foretaste of any hereafter, I personally hope--fervently--there is no sequel. Should there be an afterlife, I see no reason at all for supposing either justice or mercy would be part of it. This comment is addressed to section V:

Shall the soul outstare

The sublime annihilations Time has bent

Towards his children? If such hope be true,

In it alone is justice ultimate,

Or mercy possible. It is no proof;

But a commitment, not just to the New

Jerusalem but to the old.

