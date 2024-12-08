Black cows lounge on the hills and gaze toward dusk;

the west is dying vermillion with the dust

raised up by restless hooves through this dry winter.

The wind lifts mothy ashes from the sweetgrass

to mix there—dust and ash and nearing sunlight—

while lonely crickets are fiddling their wings

in foolish strains of April, and of rain.

My mother’s filled our home with flowers she dried

some twenty years ago, with yellow paintbrush

and wild indigo which she would gather

while we went wandering throughout our pastures.

She taught me Latin prayers as I waded

the creek to wonder at the winking trout

whose pink prismatic backs cast up the sun.

We sometimes caught a pair, and we would cook

them there, the white flesh snapping in the fire.

Our modern drought’s a dull-toothed beast. It gnaws,

and we buy bread from megamarts, which bought

the grain from Kansas, maybe Illinois—

not here. Winters go by, and by, and though

the land thirsts, we forget—buy waxy fruit

and feed the cows grey pellets that they seem

to relish more than last year’s brittle grass.

But I have sometimes prayed. If it would rain,

the wild indigo would bloom again

and pastures turn the hue of aching twilight,

beckon the honeybee back from the north.

The creek first dried when I was maybe six.

The wind began to smell like rotting trout,

and so I went down to the creek and found

their skulls, some hollow, some unhollow, strewn

across the steps of shale. Each year the dead

are fewer. Some years, there’s neither creek nor flowers.

But then, for every year that’s dry, a chance

downpour astonishes my mother with

full-blossomed fields. They dazzle us with colors

we see once every dozen years, or less.

My mother keeps those flowers in a fragile

remembrance, of that time of former waters.

And now I sit atop the bank and look

down on unscavenged bones and turtle shells

and try to think of beauty which remains.

The cows are rising up to low at dusk.

There in the west are prowling thunderclouds

consuming dusk and stars and rust red hills.

They flog the plains and oil-leaking windmills

with orange lightning. A cricket strings a frenzy

then hushes. There’ll be fires tonight, and yet

there might be rain, and rain enough to smother

the liquid flames which slip down from the hills,

maybe enough to weight the wind-whipped ash,

and clean our windows. There might be rain, for while

the clouds do not speak peace over our land

but light down fires and disarrange the dust,

they might in kindness hear and answer us.

Originally published in the St. Austin Review

Sarah Elizabeth Ashbach is an MFA student with the University of St. Thomas. Her poems have appeared in The Chained Muse, St. Austin Review and Ekstasis, and she is the 2024 recipient of the Frost Farm Poetry Prize.