The Chained Muse
New Lyre Podcast
New Lyre Podcast #38: Micro-dosing Stardust with Poet Rachel Landrum Crumble
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:21:54
-1:21:54

New Lyre Podcast #38: Micro-dosing Stardust with Poet Rachel Landrum Crumble

Approaching life with a poet's eye
David Gosselin
Feb 11, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The very talented Rachel Landrum Crumble joins us to discuss the woes and wonders of the poetic life. We explore what poetry has taught her about life, teaching, mothering, and everything in between.

Share The Chained Muse

Rachel Landrum Crumble recently retired from teaching high school, having previously taught kindergarten through college. She has published in The Porterhouse Review, Typishly, SheilaNaGig, and Common Ground Review, Spoon River Review, The Banyan Review and others. Her first poetry collection, Sister Sorrow, was published by Finishing Line Press in January 2022. She lives with her husband of 42 years, a jazz drummer, and near 2 of their 3 adult children, and two adorable grand twins. poetteachermom.com is her website.

If readers want to support our journal, please take out a premium subscription (just $9 per month).

Back-Handed Benediction and Back Roads

David Gosselin
·
July 29, 2024
Back-Handed Benediction and Back Roads

Back-Handed Benediction

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

The Chained Muse
New Lyre Podcast
The official podcast for our flagship journal, New Lyre Magazine
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Gosselin
Recent Episodes
New Lyre Podcast #37: Reconstructing Greek Tragedies
  David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #36: Not 1001 Nights with Professor Kevin Blankinship
  David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #35: Ambitious Art with Jesse Keith Butler
  David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #34: Contrappostos, Mughals, and the Miracle of Art
  David Gosselin
Dialogue with Dana Gioia: Being an Artist in a Confused Age
  David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #32: Enchanting Forms with Poet Sarah Ashbach
  David Gosselin
New Lyre Podcast #31: Earning Our Chains
  David Gosselin