New Lyre Podcast #38: Micro-dosing Stardust with Poet Rachel Landrum Crumble

The very talented Rachel Landrum Crumble joins us to discuss the woes and wonders of the poetic life. We explore what poetry has taught her about life, teaching, mothering, and everything in between.

Rachel Landrum Crumble recently retired from teaching high school, having previously taught kindergarten through college. She has published in The Porterhouse Review, Typishly, SheilaNaGig, and Common Ground Review, Spoon River Review, The Banyan Review and others. Her first poetry collection, Sister Sorrow, was published by Finishing Line Press in January 2022. She lives with her husband of 42 years, a jazz drummer, and near 2 of their 3 adult children, and two adorable grand twins. poetteachermom.com is her website.