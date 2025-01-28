New Lyre Podcast #36: Not 1001 Nights with Professor Kevin Blankinship

In this latest episode with Professor Blankinship, we discuss the rich tradition of Classical Arabic literature, its golden ages, and the quintessential role of translators in fostering new literary revivals. From Arabic poetry’s giants like al-Mutannabi to its free-thinkers like al-Ma’arri and the Andalusian Renaissance, we explore a wide variety of literary gems from a classical tradition spanning over 500 years.

Kevin Blankinship is a professor of Arabic at Brigham Young University. His essays and poetry have appeared in The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Times Literary Supplement, Gingerbread House, Blue Unicorn, Wine Cellar Press, and more. Follow him on Twitter @AmericanMaghreb.

Share