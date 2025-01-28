The Chained Muse
New Lyre Podcast
New Lyre Podcast #36: Not 1001 Nights with Professor Kevin Blankinship
New Lyre Podcast #36: Not 1001 Nights with Professor Kevin Blankinship

A unique journey into the orient with Classical Arabic professor Kevin Blankinship
David Gosselin
Jan 28, 2025
Transcript

In this latest episode with Professor Blankinship, we discuss the rich tradition of Classical Arabic literature, its golden ages, and the quintessential role of translators in fostering new literary revivals. From Arabic poetry’s giants like al-Mutannabi to its free-thinkers like al-Ma’arri and the Andalusian Renaissance, we explore a wide variety of literary gems from a classical tradition spanning over 500 years.

Kevin Blankinship is a professor of Arabic at Brigham Young University. His essays and poetry have appeared in The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Times Literary Supplement, Gingerbread House, Blue Unicorn, Wine Cellar Press, and more. Follow him on Twitter @AmericanMaghreb.

Mediterranean Fortunes

David Gosselin
·
Jan 1
Mediterranean Fortunes

A cold, dry Mistral gallops down the Rhone,

Listen to an original choral setting of al-Ma’arri’s poetry, with libretto supplied by Professor Blankinship.

New Lyre Podcast

Dialogue with Dana Gioia: Being an Artist in a Confused Age

David Gosselin
·
December 13, 2024
Dialogue with Dana Gioia: Being an Artist in a Confused Age

In this latest episode, we explore the question of being an artist in a confused age with critic, translator, former Poet Laureate of California and former Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Dana Gioia. From Plato to pop songs, Greek theatre to Italian opera, and archaic magic to modern enchantment, we cover a wide range of subjects.

New Lyre Podcast

New Lyre Podcast #30: The Preservation of Fire

David Gosselin
·
November 24, 2024
New Lyre Podcast #30: The Preservation of Fire

“Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire”

