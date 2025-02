From Keats’ unfinished Hyperion to Aeschylus’ lost Prometheus Unbound, we’re joined by poet Carey Jobe to discuss the legacy of Greek tragedy and epic and their relevance today. Carey shares some of his recent poetry and translations as well.

Discover some of Carey Jobe’s latest works.

Poems

"Imagine Mountains"

"A Dust-Filled Cry"

"Questions of Legacy"

"Mindstorm"

Classical Greek tragedy reconstruction