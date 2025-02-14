If I found I could make something of time,
I would not roll him tight within my fist;
I would unravel him, old age to prime,
spend all years marveling that you exist.
But wiling time will unwind us instead,
and, his babbling fools, we will comply.
I’ll find our best years flown out from my head
like geese which take to wing in autumn’s sky.
Rough time will wear us thin; your iron will
may rust with one brown winter’s constant rain.
But still, today—and still, tomorrow—still,
past time’s unmaking, our love will sustain
the marvel raveling our days and hours.
We’ll be time’s happy fools, and he’ll be ours.
Sarah Ashbach is an MFA student with the University of St. Thomas and teaches at a classical Christian school in Oklahoma City. Her work has appeared in The New Lyre, Ekstasis, and The St. Austin Review, and she was the 2024 recipient of the Frost Farm Poetry Prize.
I quite agree with Daniel. Even the word "not" in the second line presages the knot of the hand (which resonates with me because my own are quite gnarled from life and age and judo and such). Moreover, hands are supposed to be one of the most difficult parts of the human body to depict for artists, and yet Sarah with visceral immediacy invokes them in the context of time and space and even the constellations, as if upon the Sistine Chapel. Wonderful!
This is a truly great sonnet. Its form is flawless without being stultified, its "unraveling" of metaphors is seemless and its wordplay and irony, so often trite and pretentious, beautifully integrated with the theme. And that theme, "woven" throughout the lines, emerges triumphantly in the concluding couplet in a very satisfying way. There is no more noble theme than love conquering temporal or physical realities, and no belief more true. It is indeed refreshing and encouraging to see a poem like this written in our times, so darkened as it is by cynicism and despair, and it is particularly so as it is from one so young. Brava! Sarah.