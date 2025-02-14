If I found I could make something of time,

I would not roll him tight within my fist;

I would unravel him, old age to prime,

spend all years marveling that you exist.

But wiling time will unwind us instead,

and, his babbling fools, we will comply.

I’ll find our best years flown out from my head

like geese which take to wing in autumn’s sky.

Rough time will wear us thin; your iron will

may rust with one brown winter’s constant rain.

But still, today—and still, tomorrow—still,

past time’s unmaking, our love will sustain

the marvel raveling our days and hours.

We’ll be time’s happy fools, and he’ll be ours.

Sarah Ashbach is an MFA student with the University of St. Thomas and teaches at a classical Christian school in Oklahoma City. Her work has appeared in The New Lyre, Ekstasis, and The St. Austin Review, and she was the 2024 recipient of the Frost Farm Poetry Prize.