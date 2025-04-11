A sonnet inspired by the poet’s initial reaction to the video above

Behold, she dangles, helpless in the sky,

Affrighted by the curving earth below:

It beckons so seductively, as though

’Twould be a blessing if she were to fly

Into its distant bosom, not to die,

But rather to embrace, to love, to know

(As we have known) the perfect vertigo

Where, in an instant, all the world wheels by,

But really I'm a stranger to extremes,

And in my life, where trifling things abound,

No heart-arresting plummet shall there be,

Yet plucked from airy summits in my dreams

I'm crushed against the safe and stable ground,

Extinguished by familiarity.

Daniel Platt is a translator, poet and musician who resides in Los Angeles, California.

Read the rest of Daniel Platt’s sonnet series.

Check out our new Fireside Chat series

Access Our Complete Archives