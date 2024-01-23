Order New Lyre Magazine Directly from Amazon or Become a Paid Subscriber and Access the Complete Issue Below

Contents

In this latest issue of New Lyre Magazine, we reconstruct Aeschylus’ lost tragedy of Prometheus Unbound, revisit Plato’s age-old war against public opinion and finally allow the poets into the Republic, then celebrate the many original creative voices and poets who have chosen to stand above the fray of the culture wars. Included in this latest issue a complete and original translation of the Life of Beethoven by French novelist and dramatist Romain Rolland. Among our rich poetic offering, we include a new epic dream in iambic pentameter, Athena, an allegory of man’s triumph over oligarchy; the soulful wonders of Welsh poet Rowland Hughes; and the innovative poetic narratives of DB Jonas, among many others.

Access the complete issue below.

New Lyre - Winter 2024