Picasso
Of all a sudden
Changed every thing
Curve of the orbit
Shift of the frame.
Head tilt the world
Appears downside up
Thoughts new occur
Recasting what was
Degrees in 360
From midair seen
Replacing the 2D
Flat words on a screen
Action to spring
Meanings emerge
Joy through clean windows
Music now heard
Banishing traffic
Construction of loud
Color bright blocks
That soften the sound
Entered scene you
Rearranging the parts
Before, there was life
And after, is art.
Dandelions
Stop talking
—Enough—
Your words are
Too much.
I hate them
As though
They lived lives
Of their own.
Your creations
Destroy
They siphon
Off joy.
Now soldiers
With guns
Once were boys
With peach fuzz,
Dandelion-shy,
Adoring,
Wide-eyed.
Somewhere
They learned ...
And this
How they matured ...
What part was mine?
Was it set
By design?
The lads going
Awry
From those sweet
Little guys
We can never
Be sure
What is said
Sweet and Pure,
After growing up
More
Shall declare
World War.
Cori Steinberg is a lawyer now living in Colorado after having spent most of her life in Southern California. She enjoys writing (rhyming) poetry in her free time, in between studying Spanish on Duolingo and listening to true crime podcasts. Other interests include travel, theater, and gardening.
In the end, Picasso just sold his signature and cared only about money. He couldn't suppress his greed. Can't tell if the last lines are intended as ironic, but life is indisputably the one thing any art worth one's attention will be depicting in its starkest character--with zero glosses. Great artists are extremely rare.
As to the second one, life's essence is war. The best one can do is try to keep as out of it as possible--easier said than done I'm afraid. Recluses, people who cut themselves off from society, manage to avoid to some degree the external part of the neverending warfare. Inner strife and torment they can't escape however: Huit Clos--if its intensity is sufficiently strong anyway.