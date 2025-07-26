Picasso

Of all a sudden

Changed every thing

Curve of the orbit

Shift of the frame.

Head tilt the world

Appears downside up

Thoughts new occur

Recasting what was

Degrees in 360

From midair seen

Replacing the 2D

Flat words on a screen

Action to spring

Meanings emerge

Joy through clean windows

Music now heard

Banishing traffic

Construction of loud

Color bright blocks

That soften the sound

Entered scene you

Rearranging the parts

Before, there was life

And after, is art.

Dandelions

Stop talking

—Enough—

Your words are

Too much.

I hate them

As though

They lived lives

Of their own.

Your creations

Destroy

They siphon

Off joy.

Now soldiers

With guns

Once were boys

With peach fuzz,

Dandelion-shy,

Adoring,

Wide-eyed.

Somewhere

They learned ...

And this

How they matured ...

What part was mine?

Was it set

By design?

The lads going

Awry

From those sweet

Little guys

We can never

Be sure

What is said

Sweet and Pure,

After growing up

More

Shall declare

World War.

Cori Steinberg is a lawyer now living in Colorado after having spent most of her life in Southern California. She enjoys writing (rhyming) poetry in her free time, in between studying Spanish on Duolingo and listening to true crime podcasts. Other interests include travel, theater, and gardening.

