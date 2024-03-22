Celebrating the life of Johan Wolfgang Goethe (28 August 1749 – 22 March 1832) with original translations of Goethe’s finest ballads.
Let the glistening mist now flood
Each forest and dale;
Alas, let my burdened soul
Finally set sail.
As a dear friend’s gentle gaze
Overlooks the valley,
Your bright eye surveys
My dark destiny.
Echoing throughout my heart
Are sadness and delight,
Wandering to and fro through
The quiet night.
Flow, oh lovely river, flow
Like the joys now fled,
The lovely laughs and kisses
With loyalty fed.
I once did possess it,
How delightful it was;
The pain that I must carry
Will never quite fade.
Go murmuring on river,
Unstilled and restless,
Stream on and softly whisper
Music for my song:
When in the dead of winter
You rage over the banks,
Or when young flowering buds
Grow along the grass.
Blest is one who with a heart
Free of bitterness,
Leaves the world and gently finds
In a friend’s embrace
What, by men is neither known
Nor thought: the delight
Which through the labyrinth soul of man
Wanders through the night.
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Original
Füllest wieder Busch und Tal
Still mit Nebelglanz,
Lösest endlich auch einmal
Meine Seele ganz.
Breitest über mein Gefild
Lindernd deinen Blick,
Wie des Freundes Auge, mild
Über mein Geschick.
Ich besass es doch einmal,
Was so köstlich ist!
Dass man doch zu seiner
Qual Nimmer es vergisst.
Rausche, Fluss, das Tal entlang,
Ohne Rast und Ruh,
Rausche, flüstre meinem Sang
Melodien zu,
Wenn du in der Winternacht
Wütend überschwillst,
Oder um die Frühlingspracht
Junger Knospen quillst.
Selig, wer sich vor der Welt
Ohne Hass verschliesst,
Einen Freund am Busen hält
Und mit dem geniesst,
Was, von Menschen nicht gewusst
Oder nicht bedacht,
Durch das Labyrinth der Brust
Wandelt in der Nacht.
A fine translation of "To the Moon."
'To the Moon' is very beautiful and this translation preserves all its original beauty.