Celebrating the life of Johan Wolfgang Goethe (28 August 1749 – 22 March 1832) with original translations of Goethe’s finest ballads.

Let the glistening mist now flood

Each forest and dale;

Alas, let my burdened soul

Finally set sail.

As a dear friend’s gentle gaze

Overlooks the valley,

Your bright eye surveys

My dark destiny.

Echoing throughout my heart

Are sadness and delight,

Wandering to and fro through

The quiet night.

Flow, oh lovely river, flow

Like the joys now fled,

The lovely laughs and kisses

With loyalty fed.

I once did possess it,

How delightful it was;

The pain that I must carry

Will never quite fade.

Go murmuring on river,

Unstilled and restless,

Stream on and softly whisper

Music for my song:

When in the dead of winter

You rage over the banks,

Or when young flowering buds

Grow along the grass.

Blest is one who with a heart

Free of bitterness,

Leaves the world and gently finds

In a friend’s embrace

What, by men is neither known

Nor thought: the delight

Which through the labyrinth soul of man

Wanders through the night.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Original

Füllest wieder Busch und Tal

Still mit Nebelglanz,

Lösest endlich auch einmal

Meine Seele ganz.



Breitest über mein Gefild

Lindernd deinen Blick,

Wie des Freundes Auge, mild

Über mein Geschick.



Ich besass es doch einmal,

Was so köstlich ist!

Dass man doch zu seiner

Qual Nimmer es vergisst.



Rausche, Fluss, das Tal entlang,

Ohne Rast und Ruh,

Rausche, flüstre meinem Sang

Melodien zu,



Wenn du in der Winternacht

Wütend überschwillst,

Oder um die Frühlingspracht

Junger Knospen quillst.



Selig, wer sich vor der Welt

Ohne Hass verschliesst,

Einen Freund am Busen hält

Und mit dem geniesst,



Was, von Menschen nicht gewusst

Oder nicht bedacht,

Durch das Labyrinth der Brust

Wandelt in der Nacht.